After waking up the day after Election Day to find that, no, there will be no “blue wave” of voters, I received a message from a shocked friend asking, “What do they (the voters) see in him (Donald Trump)?”
After a moment’s thought, I sadly returned my answer:
I’m coming to the conclusion that what they see in Trump is themselves.
And that means that many of us are living in a country that is composed of large numbers of people we have little in common with philosophically (and even emotionally) – far more than we had any idea of.
Reality has become clear. This is the “us” now, and it’s not a “us” I can either like, respect or even support.
Priscilla Galbraith
Rockland
