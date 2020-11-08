KEY COLONY BEACH, Fla. – Sharon S. Hole of Key Colony Beach, Fla. and Harpswell, Maine passed away peacefully Nov. 3, 2020 at home with her husband by her side. She was born in Wayland, N.Y. on March 12, 1943 to Dana C. and Dorothy H. Standish. She was married to Geoffrey H. Hole on April 5, 1963 and they celebrated 57 years of marriage together.

Sharon is survived by her spouse Geoffrey; sons, Geoffrey H. Hole II, Christopher S. Hole and his partner Debbie Scheid, Dana C. Hole and his wife Elizabeth Hole; grandchildren Lauren, Ryan, Eric, Christopher and Jonathan; her sister and brother-in-law, Caroline and Fred Arden of Rolesville, N.C.; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Jack Steeves of Harpswell; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Sharon graduated from Naples Central School in New York, class of 1961. She subsequently moved to Maine where she graduated from Husson College in 1963, and later the University of Southern Maine with a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts, a master’s degree in school counseling, and a certificate of advanced studies. She worked for the State of Maine for many years as a social worker and subsequently retired from Lisbon Elementary School after working there for many years as the elementary school guidance counselor.

Sharon had a great spirit for life and a definite can-do attitude. She was pragmatic to a fault. Her family and friends can attest to her practical advice given with a smile or, the pointed finger. She loved spending time with her family, boating and being on the water, winters in Key Colony Beach, and in recent years the many days spent at their camp in Litchfield.

There will be a private graveside service at Hillcrest Cemetery in Harpswell. A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date at her beloved camp in Litchfield.

Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net

Memorial donations may be made to

The Good Shepard Food Bank,

P.O. Box 1807

Auburn ME 04211-1807.

