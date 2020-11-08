Maine State Police are asking for help locating a Lebanon woman who was last seen in Fryeburg on Saturday.
Tammy Millette is 5’6”, around 175 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes, police said in a news release Sunday.
Millette was last seen around 1:30 p.m. in Fryeburg, on Route 5 at the intersection of Lovell Road and Corn Shop Road, police said. At the time, she was walking northbound away from her vehicle. She was wearing leggings and a black and gray T-shirt featuring the band Nirvana, and was also barefoot.
Police ask anyone with knowledge of Millette’s whereabouts to call 207-624-7076, dial extension 9, and ask for Trooper DuBois.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
METRO buses now outfitted with yield to buses lights
-
Nation & World
Longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek dies at 80; show says he died peacefully at home
-
Local & State
Police ask for help locating Lebanon woman
-
Nation & World
President-elect Biden: ‘Let’s give each other a chance.’
-
Local & State
Maine CDC reports 51 coronavirus cases, no new deaths