TOPSHAM — The Brunswick Area Modelers are hoping to find a new place to fly their remote-controlled model airplanes after losing the field they used for almost four decades to a solar energy projecct.

The Topsham Planning Board approved the solar farm in September. Paul Johnson, the club’s vice president, said the Brunswick Area Modelers have searched for a new location in the Brunswick area without success.

"We're trying to find a place to go that won't interfere with people," Johnson said.

The modelers are looking for about 5 acres in a field or a flat, open space with vehicle access. The club is willing to negotiate a lease.

Johnson said any landowner interested can reach him at (207) 721-9390 or Sandy Schmidt at (207) 729-8017.

 

