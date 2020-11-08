TOPSHAM — The Brunswick Area Modelers are hoping to find a new place to fly their remote-controlled model airplanes after losing the field they used for almost four decades to a solar energy projecct.

The Topsham Planning Board approved the solar farm in September. Paul Johnson, the club’s vice president, said the Brunswick Area Modelers have searched for a new location in the Brunswick area without success.

