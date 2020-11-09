Arrests
11/7 at 5:55 p.m. Eric Gene Estabrook, 28, of Topsham, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault by Officer Jason T. O’Toole.
Summons
11/6 at 5 p.m. Alfred Bellanceau, 53, of Freeport, was summonsed for criminal trespassing and violating condition of release by Officer Geroge Savidge.
11/6 at 9:45 p.m. Antonio H Dipietro, 52, of Freeport, was summonsed for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer by Officer Malcolm B Marshall.
Fire
11/3 Fire alarms on Casco Street
11/3 Fire alarm on Route 1
11/5 Fire alarm on Stonewood Drive
11/6 Fire alarm on Nathan Nye Street
11/6 Fire alarm on Main Street
11/6 Fire alarm on Meeting House Road
11/9 Fire Alarm – Maint/Drill/Test Main Street
11/9 Fire Alarm – Maint/Drill/Test Route 1
11/9 Fire Alarm – Maint/Drill/Test Mollymauk Lane
11/9 Fire Alarm – Maint/Drill/Test Lower Main Street
EMS
Freeport emergency services responded to 26 calls from Nov. 3-8.
