Arrests

11/7 at 5:55 p.m. Eric Gene Estabrook, 28, of Topsham, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault by Officer Jason T. O’Toole.

Summons

11/6 at 5 p.m. Alfred Bellanceau, 53, of Freeport, was summonsed for criminal trespassing and violating condition of release by Officer Geroge Savidge.

11/6 at 9:45 p.m. Antonio H Dipietro, 52, of Freeport, was summonsed for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer by Officer Malcolm B Marshall.

Fire

11/3 Fire alarms on Casco Street

11/3 Fire alarm on Route 1

11/5 Fire alarm on Stonewood Drive

11/6 Fire alarm on Nathan Nye Street

11/6 Fire alarm on Main Street

11/6 Fire alarm on Meeting House Road

11/9 Fire Alarm – Maint/Drill/Test Main Street

11/9 Fire Alarm – Maint/Drill/Test Route 1

11/9 Fire Alarm – Maint/Drill/Test Mollymauk Lane

11/9 Fire Alarm – Maint/Drill/Test Lower Main Street

EMS

Freeport emergency services responded to 26 calls from Nov. 3-8.

