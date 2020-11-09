BIDDEFORD — As part of the City of Biddeford’s RiverWalk expansion and the redevelopment of the Pearl Street riverfront, a new park will be built along the Saco River. City officials want to hear feedback on concept design options.

Information and the survey can be found at the website https://www.biddefordmaine.org/pearlstreetpark. There are three site concepts that can be viewed as the detailed explanation of each design that was presented to a group of in-person participants on Oct. 27 that can be found on the website.

After reviewing the materials, those interested can scroll to the bottom of the page to rank the designs in order of their preference. They may also provide more detailed comments and thoughts on each of the three sites to support your ranking. The survey will be open through Friday, Nov.13.

