Arrests

There were no arrests reported in Falmouth from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6.

Summons

10/31 at 9:48 p.m. Prince Howard Yee, 18, of Falmouth, was summonsed on a charge of allowing minor to possess or consume alcohol on Waites Landing Road.

10/31 at 9:48 p.m. Emma Begin, 18, of South Portland, was summonsed on a charge of illegal possession of liquor by a minor on Waites Landing Road.

10/31 at 9:48 p.m. Alexandra Shaw, 19, of New Gloucester, was summonsed on a charge of minor possessing liquor on Waites Landing Road.

10/31 at 9:48 p.m. Two 15-year-old juveniles were summonsed on a charge of illegal possession of liquor by a minor and unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Waites Landing Road.

10/31 at 9:48 p.m. Four 16-year-old juveniles were summonsed on a charge of minor possessing liquor on Waites Landing Road.

10/31 at 9:48 p.m. Three 17-year-old juveniles were summonsed on a charge of minor possessing liquor on Waites Landing Road.

Fire calls

10/30 Fire alarm test on Congressional Drive

10/30 Water rescue at undisclosed location

10/30 Fire alarm test on Route 1

10/31 Fire/gas alarm on Waterview Way

10/31 Brush fire near Woodville Road

10/31 Chimney fire on Seaside Way

11/1 Carbon monoxide alarm on Falmouth Ridges Drive

11/1 Fire on Coveside Road

11/1 Permitted burn on Arbor Road

11/1 Permitted burn on Falls Road

11/2 Fire alarm test on Clearwater Drive

11/2 Lines down on Blackstrap Road

11/2 Fire on Methodist Road

11/3 Brush fire on Woods Gray Road

11/3 Fire alarm test on Woodville Road

11/3 Fire alarm test on Northbrook Drive

11/3 Fire alarm test on Route 1

11/3 Lines down on Woods Road

11/3 Fire alarm test on Depot Road

11/4 Fire/gas alarm on Marion Way

11/5 Odor Investigation on Oxford Woods Drive

EMS

Falmouth Emergency Services responded to 31 calls from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6.

