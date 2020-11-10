Arrests
There were no arrests reported in Falmouth from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6.
Summons
10/31 at 9:48 p.m. Prince Howard Yee, 18, of Falmouth, was summonsed on a charge of allowing minor to possess or consume alcohol on Waites Landing Road.
10/31 at 9:48 p.m. Emma Begin, 18, of South Portland, was summonsed on a charge of illegal possession of liquor by a minor on Waites Landing Road.
10/31 at 9:48 p.m. Alexandra Shaw, 19, of New Gloucester, was summonsed on a charge of minor possessing liquor on Waites Landing Road.
10/31 at 9:48 p.m. Two 15-year-old juveniles were summonsed on a charge of illegal possession of liquor by a minor and unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Waites Landing Road.
10/31 at 9:48 p.m. Four 16-year-old juveniles were summonsed on a charge of minor possessing liquor on Waites Landing Road.
10/31 at 9:48 p.m. Three 17-year-old juveniles were summonsed on a charge of minor possessing liquor on Waites Landing Road.
Fire calls
10/30 Fire alarm test on Congressional Drive
10/30 Water rescue at undisclosed location
10/30 Fire alarm test on Route 1
10/31 Fire/gas alarm on Waterview Way
10/31 Brush fire near Woodville Road
10/31 Chimney fire on Seaside Way
11/1 Carbon monoxide alarm on Falmouth Ridges Drive
11/1 Fire on Coveside Road
11/1 Permitted burn on Arbor Road
11/1 Permitted burn on Falls Road
11/2 Fire alarm test on Clearwater Drive
11/2 Lines down on Blackstrap Road
11/2 Fire on Methodist Road
11/3 Brush fire on Woods Gray Road
11/3 Fire alarm test on Woodville Road
11/3 Fire alarm test on Northbrook Drive
11/3 Fire alarm test on Route 1
11/3 Lines down on Woods Road
11/3 Fire alarm test on Depot Road
11/4 Fire/gas alarm on Marion Way
11/5 Odor Investigation on Oxford Woods Drive
EMS
Falmouth Emergency Services responded to 31 calls from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6.
