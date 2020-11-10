GORHAM – Donald A Knapton, 77, died peacefully at the Inn at Village Square on Nov. 6, 2020. He was born in Westbrook on Dec. 5, 1942 to Donald and Barbara (Paine) Knapton.

Don graduated from Gorham High School and Gorham State Teachers College. He then taught at Massabesic Junior High for 16 years before turning to horse racing. Don had started following races in high school at Gorham Raceway. He went on to serve as Race Secretary at Windsor Downs in Windsor, Canada and then Dover Downs in Dover, Del.

Don loved following sports, especially Boston teams. When his nephews played in high school he never missed a game.

Don was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his brother, Kenneth and wife Kim of Westbrook; nephews, Jeffery and wife Jackie of Arlington Heights, Ill., and Gregory and wife Karen of Westbrook, Curtis, Noah and Lucas Knapton; and nieces, Alex Jauregui and Erin Knapton.

The family would like to thank the dedicated and loving caregivers at the Inn At Village Square.

A graveside service will take place in the spring.

To express condolences and to participate in Don’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

Donations may be made in his memory to the:

Residents Activity Fund

The Inn T Village Square

123 School St.

Gorham, ME 04038

