BUXTON – Danny J. Stutes, 62, passed away on Nov. 7, 2020.The full obituary and online condolence submissions are available at www.mainefuneral.com.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) Buxton. Please be mindful of State COVID requirements including mask wearing.
