SCARBOROUGH – Fredrick D. Williams, 98, peacefully passed away on Nov. 7, 2020. He was born on July 6, 1922, son of Quince Williams and Florence Spann.Fredrick grew up in New York City. He attended high school in upper Manhattan. After graduation he entered the United States Army Air Corps where he was Tuskegee Cadet. He served in Florida and other southern states in administration during WWII and the Korean War. Once out of the military he earned degrees from City College of New York and New York Law School. He then practiced real estate law in New York.Law was Fredrick’s true passion. He practiced law in Maine for many years starting as an attorney for Casco Bank then went to open his own practice. Fredrick was the first black attorney in Maine and had the distinction of being the President of the Bar Association of the State of Maine.Fredrick was active in the Windham community. He was a Selectman and a member of the Lions Club. He also taught Business Law at St. Joseph’s College for many years.First and foremost, Fredrick was a family man. He and his wife Laura spent time visiting family and hosting family. There were many cookouts and visits to Dundee Park. On Sundays Fredrick was known for cooking big breakfasts for family and friends.Fredrick is survived by his four sons and their wives, Manuel (Jill), Fredrick, II (Roxanne), Keith (Arlene), and Kenneth Williams; five grandchildren; six great- grandchildren; and numerous extended family members. He was predeceased by his wife, Laura, in 1988. Services will be private for the family. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough for their care for our father. To express condolences and to participate in Frederick’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com﻿

