BIDDEFORD — Southern Maine Health Care is transitioning COVID-19 testing for patients without symptoms from the Saco and Sanford Walk-In Centers to 10 Goodall Drive in East Waterboro, allowing SMHC Walk-In Centers in Saco and Sanford to focus on urgent & respiratory care.

The Waterboro Walk-In Center closed in March and staff were redeployed to the Saco and Sanford Walk-In Centers to assist with the COVID-19 surge and testing.

The Waterboro site will reopen but will only be offering testing to patients without symptoms who:

• Need a test prior to an operation

• Have been exposed to a case of COVID-19 but have no symptoms

• Have returned to Maine from a high-risk location and need COVID-19 testing to shorten time in quarantine

• Need testing to participate in school or work activities

Testing will be available by appointment only by calling 207-490-7505.

Traditional Walk-In Care will continue at the Saco and Sanford locations for both respiratory and non-respiratory care. Kennebunk Walk-In will continue to be available for non-respiratory Walk-In care needs.

Patients who are experiencing COVID-19 or any respiratory symptoms can visit the Saco or Sanford Walk-In Centers for an assessment, treatment, and testing if deemed necessary.

“Like the rest of the country, we are planning for the upcoming flu season and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Michael Albaum, MD, chief medical officer, SMHC, “We need to increase our capacity to assess and treat respiratory illness in our Walk-In Centers in Saco and Sanford while maintaining testing for patients without symptoms. Opening the Waterboro site specifically for testing will allow us to more effectively meet our communities’ needs now and through flu season in a safe way.”

To learn more, visit www.smhc.org/testing.

