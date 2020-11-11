On July 25, 1936, 128 local boys between the ages of 9 and 15 competed in the Evening Express-Chevrolet Motor Company Soapbox Derby on Park Avenue. Approximately 16,000 spectators attended the race. Earle Hudson of Tolman Street, Westbrook, emerged as champion. He qualified for and won a trip to the National Soapbox Derby in Akron, Ohio, later that summer. Other prizes were given in several categories, including fastest time, best-looking car, best upholstery job and best breaking system. Five heat winners were given 30-minute rides in the Gannett Publishing Company’s speedy Stinson monoplane. Collections of Maine Historical Society/MaineToday Media. Order a copy at VintageMaineImages.com, item #103892

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, The Forecaster is featuring historical highlights and artifacts from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.

filed under:
bicentennial, Forecaster News, local history, portland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles