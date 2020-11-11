STANDISH — Officials from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said they no longer believe the reported home invasion in Standish on Oct. 15 is related to a similar incident in Gorham, but they do not have any new leads.

Capt. Don Foss from the Criminal Investigations Division said it remains an active investigation.

He said that after consulting Gorham Police Department about a similar incident the following night on Fort Hill Road, they no longer believe the cases are linked. There have not been any additional reports of break-ins in the area, nor has the Sheriff’s Office received any tips from the public.

Foss said that they have no reason to believe the public is in danger, but always encourage people to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity.

“Nobody knows their neighborhood better than those in the neighborhood,” Foss said.

Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, three girls, between the ages of 10 and 17, told authorities that upon seeing a man loitering in the woods near their home on Chadbourne Road, they locked themselves in a bedroom.

Shortly thereafter, they reported hearing footsteps inside the home and called their mother, who called 911 as well as a neighbor. The girls said they could hear the suspect leave the home when the neighbor arrived. Deputies were unable to locate the suspect upon their arrival.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 893-2810.

