Falmouth senior hitter Annika Hester has been named an Under Armour girls’ volleyball high school All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association. Hester was honored as just one of 24 players in the country and the only one from New England. Hester, who plans to attend and play at the University of San Diego next year, is a two-time state champion and two-time Maine Gatorade Player of the Year.

“While we are very proud of Annika for this outstanding recognition, we are just as proud of her for being the best teammate that anyone could possibly have,” said Falmouth coach Larry Nichols. “Participants in our program are better because of Annika’s patience, work ethic, attitude, love of game, kindness and support.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: