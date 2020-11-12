Hinkley appointed detective

Officer Stephen Hinkley was recently sworn in as a Gorham Police Department detective in the Criminal Investigations Division.

Hinkley will replace Lawrence Fearon, who retires in December after 39 years of duty. Hinkley joined the department in 2010 and has been assigned to the Patrol Division.

“Stephen holds an associate degree from Southern Maine Community College,” Police Chief Christopher Sanborn said. “He is a drug recognition expert, crisis negotiator and a field training officer.”

Sanborn said he’s looking forward to working with Hinkley in his new role.

Second virus case at GHS

Gorham High School reported its second case of COVID-19 Nov. 7.

“We have had only two cases so far this year in the district, which have both been related to the high school,” School Committee Chairperson Stewart McCallister said Monday.

Superintendent Heather Perry said the new case is not related to the first one in October.

“As with the prior case, we have notified any close contacts and they have been asked to quarantine for two weeks,” McCallister said.

Perry said 24 people will be quarantined and monitored for symptoms.

“We continue to follow all of our safety protocols, which have thus far proven to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our schools,” Perry said.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Oct. 29 that the U.S. public debt was $27,216,985,032,997.07.

