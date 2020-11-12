Patricia V. Maguire, 83, of Kennebunk, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at Southern Maine Health Center in Biddeford following a brief illness.

Patricia was born March 4, 1937 in Mt. Vernon, New York, the daughter of Francis and Grace Ryan Maguire, and was a graduate of Simmons College in Boston.

She was employed for over 20 years as the librarian for Babson College in Boston.

A long-time summer resident, Patricia spent many years coming to the area before settling here following her retirement, where she enjoyed walking the beaches and tending her flower gardens.

Survivors include her brother Robert Maguire of Marionette, Wisconsin, and three nieces, Karen Roche, Joan Roche and Patricia Roche.

A service will be held in New Jersey at a later date.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in Patricia’s memory.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Patricia’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

