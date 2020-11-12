EAST WATERBORO – “Hey Dad, where are you going?” “Crazy… Why? Do you want to come?” Rodger has moved on to greener pastures for an eternal visit with family and great friends who have all left us too soon on Nov. 8, 2020. We are positive that they are causing some sort of trouble, together again.It would be an impossible feat to list all who knew and loved him. He leaves behind his loving wife Annette (Grondin) Allen of 46 years. He was the cherished father of three children, Loree and her husband Nick Pierce of Portland, Brock Allen and his wife Venessa of Limerick, and Audrey and her husband Gunner Smith of Standish. He was the adored Poppy to a half dozen grandchildren, Lorilye, Sydney, Keegan, Kaylee, Damien, and Rory; and one great- granddaughter, Braylen. Rodger was the fifth son of the late Chester A. and Eleanor M. (Smith) Allen, and was the brother of Richard Allen of Florida, Randall, Ronald, and Barbara Allen of Plymouth, Mass., Beverly (Allen) Thibault of Rhode Island, and the late “Brother Bob who won the race to the pasture.” Accompanied by a lengthy list of nieces and nephews, droves of cousins, and copious amounts of lifelong friends.

Rodger grew up in Westwood, Mass. and summered in Plymouth. He graduated from Blue Hills Regional Technical School in 1972, and worked as a machinist, truck driver, and in golf car repair. Rodger and Annette began their family in Plymouth, Mass. and eventually made Maine home in 1994. Rodger opened ABL Golf Cars in 2000, which he owned and operated until his retirement in 2017. He was a founding father of the PCPH Hunting Club, several-time president of the DGBM Association, and twice held residency at the highly sought after members-only LVB community. He will be greatly missed by all. So in his memory have one-and-a-half sandwiches for dinner and dole out a funny finger chicken noogie to someone you love.“When the fun runs out…I’m outta here” RLA

Visitation concluded with a service to honor Rodger’s life will be held for family members at Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton on Sunday, Nov. 15 from 2 – 4 p.m. Please be mindful of COVID restrictions and mask wearing. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and time due to the circumstances at hand. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine, or your local Fire and EMS

