Mr. President, as an American citizen, I wish to thank you for your service to our country. I can also relate to your feelings of desolation after your loss in the election.

Having lost Little League all-star finals, adult slow-pitch softball finals and over-50 slow-pitch softball finals, I feel your pain. I would like to mention, sir, that after those contests we shook hands, slapped backs and drank beers together. (Except the Little League, of course.)

Mr. President, again, sir, I thank you for your service. Please shake hands, slap backs and drink beer, and go home like the rest of us good sports have always done.

Steve Ross

South Portland

