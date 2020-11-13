On Nov. 6, the paper printed three letters related to the Collins-Gideon race.

One pointed out that Gideon is “from away.” Does the writer (William H. Slavick) believe that those who have chosen to relocate, love Maine, participate in communities and support the economy should not run for office? It’s past time to put aside that attitude and welcome all to Maine.

Another writer (Frances Heywood) accuses Gideon of being “vicious” and unlikable. Without a personal relationship with the candidate, her judgmental remarks are immature and subjective. Unfortunately, they represent commonly voiced criticism of ambitious women. How does one achieve so much while being despicable?

The writer congratulates Collins for confronting perceived bullying. Why has the senator failed to take a stand against the worst bully, Donald Trump, as she and her party allowed him to lie, disrespect others and corrode important institutions ? We know the answer. He so controls the party that his support is needed to finance any viable campaign.

Enormous amounts of outside money were poured about equally into both campaigns. Both ran negative advertising. Unfortunately, this seems to be effective. It will continue to be so until there is meaningful campaign reform.

Gideon, with the support of dedicated workers, many of them young women, came within 9 percentage points of defeating a long-established politician who won almost 70 percent of the votes in 2014. A notable achievement. They should be proud.

I didn’t vote for Collins. In the next term she must find the courage to speak truth to power and place country above party and political gain.

Therese Johnson

Bridgton

