There was an apolitical emotion in play which, I believe, partially explains Susan Collins’ victory. Everyone knew someone like Sara Gideon in high school and they didn’t like them then, either. Seemingly sweet and lovely on the outside, vicious on the inside.
Ms. Gideon’s campaign ads brought forth this buried recollection in many voters. The pop music icon Taylor Swift said it perfectly, “Why you gotta be so mean?”
Many voters rooted for Susan Collins when she did what they wished they had done, by responding in kind to a bully instead of rolling over. Intangible but accurate!
Frances Haywood
Cape Elizabeth
