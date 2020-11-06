As the old Scottish poem says, the best-laid plans often go astray. That’s exactly what happened to the Democrat Party here in Maine on Election Day.

The party had what they thought was the plan to unseat Susan Collins. They poured in millions of dollars in out-of-state money to lead a dirty ad campaign that disparaged Sen. Collins. Then their pollsters kept telling us that Sara Gideon had a substantial lead on Susan in order to discourage Collins’ voters. Their backup plan was their ranked-choice voting: In case Collins got close or, perhaps, a lead, the resulting runoff would elect Gideon.

But, that plan had one fatal weakness – it didn’t take into account the fairness of the Maine voter. On Election Day, the voters proved that they usually vote to keep Maine true to its independent spirit by giving Susan Collins more than half the votes cast for her Senate seat!

James A. Vollkommer

Gorham

