As the old Scottish poem says, the best-laid plans often go astray. That’s exactly what happened to the Democrat Party here in Maine on Election Day.
The party had what they thought was the plan to unseat Susan Collins. They poured in millions of dollars in out-of-state money to lead a dirty ad campaign that disparaged Sen. Collins. Then their pollsters kept telling us that Sara Gideon had a substantial lead on Susan in order to discourage Collins’ voters. Their backup plan was their ranked-choice voting: In case Collins got close or, perhaps, a lead, the resulting runoff would elect Gideon.
But, that plan had one fatal weakness – it didn’t take into account the fairness of the Maine voter. On Election Day, the voters proved that they usually vote to keep Maine true to its independent spirit by giving Susan Collins more than half the votes cast for her Senate seat!
James A. Vollkommer
Gorham
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Election 2020
Biden overtakes Trump in Georgia vote count
-
Scarborough Leader
Town of Scarborough releases fall COVID-19 guide
-
Times Record Opinion
Gordon Weil: COVID-19 was also on the ballot
-
Scarborough Leader
Kiwanis Club donates books to Scarborough schools
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Congratulations to Collins for standing up to a bully
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.