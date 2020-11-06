Marc A. Thiessen’s syndicated column has become an insult to its readers. Last week’s right-wing diatribe is a mockery of the truth (“With the sound off, Trump is a great conservative president,” Page A13, Oct. 30).
He rambles on (Donald Trump style) about how great a conservative president he is to support his thesis: “Trump’s is one of the greatest conservative presidencies in modern American history.” Thiessen’s list of dubious achievements by Trump is mind-blogging and laughable, but it in all probability influenced his base.
I understand the need for political equality in the press, but I believe Thiessen’s commentary is beyond the pale and should be challenged for its honesty.
Petros Panagakos
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Election 2020
Biden overtakes Trump in Georgia vote count
-
Scarborough Leader
Town of Scarborough releases fall COVID-19 guide
-
Times Record Opinion
Gordon Weil: COVID-19 was also on the ballot
-
Scarborough Leader
Kiwanis Club donates books to Scarborough schools
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Congratulations to Collins for standing up to a bully
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.