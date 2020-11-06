Marc A. Thiessen’s syndicated column has become an insult to its readers. Last week’s right-wing diatribe is a mockery of the truth (“With the sound off, Trump is a great conservative president,” Page A13, Oct. 30).

He rambles on (Donald Trump style) about how great a conservative president he is to support his thesis: “Trump’s is one of the greatest conservative presidencies in modern American history.” Thiessen’s list of dubious achievements by Trump is mind-blogging and laughable, but it in all probability influenced his base.

I understand the need for political equality in the press, but I believe Thiessen’s commentary is beyond the pale and should be challenged for its honesty.

Petros Panagakos
Portland

