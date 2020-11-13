Robert Austin Coyne, 85, a resident of Biddeford and longtime resident of West Kennebunk, passed away peacefully in Wells while in the comforting care of his family following a period of failing health.

Robert was born at his home in West Kennebunk Sept. 5, 1935, the son of Francis Coyne and Ruth Dalton, and is a graduate of Kennebunk High School, class of 1953.

A hard worker all his life, Robert began a sales route for Cushman Breads soon after graduating high school. He then began a 20-year career with Shop ‘n Save in Kennebunk. He retired to pursue his entrepreneurial spirit, opening the first of four restaurants between southern Maine and Florida, where he wintered for many years.

Robert was a longtime active member of the West Kennebunk United Methodist Church.

He is predeceased by his wife Hazel Lanoix Coyne, who died in 1983, son Mark Coyne, daughter Sabrina Peterson, a grandson Joseph Detullio, and siblings Stanley Dalton, John Dalton, Beverly Littlefield, Benjamin Coyne and Barbara Leech.

Survivors include his sons Rick Coyne and wife Pam of Wells, Glenn Coyne and wife Gaylyn of Rutherfordton North Carolina, Trevor Coyne and husband Joe of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, stepdaughter Carol Morin and husband Marco of Kennebunk, brother Bruce Coyne of West Kennebunk, two sisters Betty Nise of Saco and Brenda Smith of Hendersonville, North Carolina, his ex-wife Joan Thurston of Kennebunk, grandchildren Amanda Howe (Nate), Angela Hickenlooper (Jeff), Josh Coyne ( Beth), Clark Coyne, Ryan Coyne, Sarah Coyne, Mark Coyne II, James Coyne, Dee Coyne, Emily Peterson, Rachel Peterson, and Seth Peterson, and 12 great grandchildren.

Friends are invited to visit with the family 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. To comply with CDC guidelines, masks will be required of all attendees. A private funeral service will be held, followed by interment in Pine Grove Cemetery, West Kennebunk.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 1 Bowdoin Mill Island, No. 300, Topsham, ME. 04086.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Robert’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

