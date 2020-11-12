Jacob Andrew Kumph, 23, of Kennebunk, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Biddeford on April 9, 1997, a son of Brian Gordon and Ann Estelle (Breiding) Kumph. He was educated locally and graduated from Kennebunk High School, class of 2015.

Jacob was a stone mason, employed at Stonework by Van Gaasbeek in Hollis. He loved working with his half-brother Matthew, and Matthew’s dad Len, in creating amazing and beautiful stone walls.

When not working, Jacob enjoyed music, skateboarding, snowboarding and spending time with family and friends.

He is predeceased by his mother, Ann Estelle Breiding Kumph.

Jacob is survived by his father, Brian Gordon Kumph of Lyman; his half-brother Matthew Van Gaasbeek of Biddeford, and many friends.

A period of visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. In accordance with current COVID-19 protocols, please wear a mask and observe proper social distancing.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Jacob’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous