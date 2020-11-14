A 60-year-old Oxford man who went missing early Saturday afternoon has been found alive by the Maine Warden Service, Maine State Police said Saturday evening.

The Oxford Police Department had issued a silver alert for Steven George Levesque, who was last seen around 1:15 p.m. Saturday leaving 10 Oakwood Drive on foot and wearing pajama pants and a plain T-shirt.

A silver alert is issued when a confused adult with dementia or developmental disabilities is missing.

