A 60-year-old Oxford man who went missing early Saturday afternoon has been found alive by the Maine Warden Service, Maine State Police said Saturday evening.
The Oxford Police Department had issued a silver alert for Steven George Levesque, who was last seen around 1:15 p.m. Saturday leaving 10 Oakwood Drive on foot and wearing pajama pants and a plain T-shirt.
A silver alert is issued when a confused adult with dementia or developmental disabilities is missing.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Maine Forecast
Strong wind gusts could bring power outages Sunday night
-
Nation & World
The Latest: Nevada reports daily record for 2nd day in row
-
Nation & World
North Dakota governor changes tack and issues mask mandate
-
Sports
Masters notebook: Tiger’s quest for sixth Masters will have to wait
-
Nation & World
Up to 160 votes not counted due to error at Oakland site