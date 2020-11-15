FLORENCE, S.C. – Diane Hartsell, 60 of Florence, S.C. passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at home following a long illness.

She was born on May 25, 1960 in Biddeford, the daughter of the late Cecile B. Dupras Perreault and Richard A. Perreault. She was educated in Biddeford Schools.

On Oct. 26, 1979 she married Danny Hartsell at St. Andres Church in Biddeford.

Diane worked for Unum in Portland for 20-plus years where she made many lasting relationships. She retired in 2019.

Diane enjoyed vacationing with family and friends while exploring new places. She mostly enjoyed just hanging out by the pool with family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Diane Perreault.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Danny Hartsell of Florence, S.C.; two sons, Richard Hartsell (and wife Lisa) of Norristown, Pa., Shawn Hartsell (and fiancé Jessica Sargent) of Scarborough; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC) as an expression of sympathy. Donations can be made at

(https://champions-of-hope.funraise.org/fundraiser/dianehartsell)

