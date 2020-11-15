BASEBALL

Hall of Fame manager Tom Lasorda has been hospitalized in Southern California.

The Los Angeles Dodgers said Sunday that their 93-year-old former manager was in intensive care and resting comfortably at a hospital in Orange County. Lasorda lives in Fullerton.

He attended the team’s Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Oct. 27 in Texas that clinched the Dodgers’ first World Series title since 1988.

Lasorda had a record of 1,599-1,439 while managing the Dodgers from 1976-96, guiding them to World Series championships in 1981 and ’88. The franchise won four National League pennants and eight division titles under Lasorda. He had a heart attack in June 1996 and retired from managing the Dodgers following month.

In 2000, Lasorda managed the U.S. Olympic baseball team to a gold medal at the Sydney Games.

In 2012, Lasorda was hospitalized in New York after having a heart attack.

BASKETBALL

NBA: The Cleveland Cavaliers said they have spoken to guard Kevin Porter Jr. following his arrest early Sunday on weapons possession.

Porter, a 2019 first-round draft pick, faces charges of improperly handling firearms in a vehicle, according to Mahoning County sheriff records. He was released on $4,000 bond.

In a statement, the Cavaliers said: “We are aware of the situation involving Kevin Porter Jr. and are in the process of gathering information. We have spoken with Kevin and will continue to address this privately with him as the related process evolves.”

Porter’s attorney, Alex Spiro, said in an email to the Associated Press that his client “was issued a summons for a petty offense and released. We are gathering information and will have further comment at a later point.”

The 20-year-old Porter emerged as a bright spot last season for the Cavs, whose year included a coaching change after the All-Star break before being halted by the coronavirus pandemic. He averaged 10 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 50 games.

Cleveland selected him with the No. 30 overall pick.

SOCCER

NATIONS LEAGUE: Dries Mertens scored a superb free kick as Belgium ended England’s hopes of reaching the semifinals by winning 2-0 at home.

Belgium will host Denmark on Wednesday, needing a win or draw to advance to the semifinals.

• Italy took control of its group with a 2-0 win at home against Poland despite missing Coach Roberto Mancini and striker Ciro Immobile because of the coronavirus.

• Frank de Boer got his first win as Netherlands coach, as Georginio Wijnaldum scored twice in a 3-1 victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina.

U.S. WOMEN: The reigning world champions will resume play following a long pandemic break with an exhibition at the fourth-ranked Netherlands on Nov. 27, a rematch of last year’s World Cup final.

The Americans have not played since beating Japan 3-1 on March 11 to win the SheBelieves Cup.

OBIT: Ray Clemence, the former Liverpool, Tottenham and England goalkeeper, has died. He was 72.

The Football Association confirmed the news Sunday. Clemence had been living with advanced prostate cancer since 2005.

Clemence, one of the greatest English goalkeepers of his generation, won three European Cups and five top-tier league titles during a trophy-laden spell at Liverpool.

Liverpool Manager Jürgen Klopp hailed Clemence as “one of the foundation stones” upon which the club’s success had been built.

TENNIS

ATP FINALS: Dominic Thiem beat defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 in the opening match of the season-ending tournament in London.

In a rematch of last year’s final, the U.S. Open champion broke Tsitsipas for a 2-0 lead in the third set with a drop shot at the net, and converted his second match point when Tsitsipas sent a forehand wide.

Rafael Nadal had a much easier time against Andrey Rublev, beating the Russian 6-3, 6-4 in just 1 hour, 17 minutes.

UPPER AUSTRIA LADIES LINZ: Aryna Sabalenka beat Elise Mertens 7-5, 6-2 to win the season-ending tournament for her third title of the season.

The 11th-ranked Sabalenka, from Belarus, joined Simona Halep as the only players with three tournament wins in the shortened 2020 season.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN: The first Grand Slam event in 2021 and all the lead-up tournaments will be staged in Melbourne in January in a bid to minimize risks for players traveling and quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tennis Australia will transfer tournaments from Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide and Hobart to Melbourne, where a quarantine and practice hub will be set up for the sport’s elite players.

HIGH SCHOOLS

MICHIGAN: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration ordered high schools and colleges to stop in-person classes, closed restaurants to indoor dining and suspended organized sports – including the high school football playoffs – in a bid to curb the state’s spiking coronavirus cases.

