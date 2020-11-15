Our first and final polls for the abbreviated fall sports season. These polls were first released on at Twitter.com/foresports Sunday, include our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and is based solely on my opinion.
Boys’ soccer
1) Falmouth
2) Waynflete
3) Yarmouth
4) Scarborough
5) Portland
6) Deering
Girls’ soccer
1) Cape Elizabeth
2) Cheverus
3) Scarborough
4) Falmouth
5) Portland
6) Yarmouth
Field hockey
1) Freeport
2) Cheverus
3) Scarborough
4) Yarmouth
5) Falmouth
6) Greely
