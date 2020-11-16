Route 202 in Buxton is closed Monday afternoon as multiple towns respond to a crash.
The road, also called Narragansett Trail, is closed in the area of Pease Road. The Buxton Police Department says the road will be closed until further notice, but did not provide any details about the crash.
Buxton and Gorham fire departments are on scene. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
This story will be updated.
