Four Falmouth senior standouts signed National Letters of Intent in a ceremony at the school last week and will compete in college.

Karley Piers, left, will run cross country and track at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers, Florida, Sam Kidder will play baseball at Stonehill College in Easton, Massachusetts, Annika Hester will play volleyball at the University of San Diego and Sofie Matson will run at Columbia University in New York City.

