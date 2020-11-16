This election reminds us that although we are all Americans, we are also a very diverse country.

I see this diversity. This Rhode Island native was offended that Sen. Susan Collins thinks those of us from away don’t know what’s good for Maine (Bill Nemitz Nov. 8). How does a record deficit, due to a huge tax break to the wealthy who mainly used it for stock buybacks, help Mainers? Economic growth never approached the 3-percent-plus growth promised even before the pandemic struck. Now average taxpayers will get the bill.

Then, there’s the possibility health care will be reduced for Mainers as well during a pandemic thanks to Collins’ vote. I wish the senator will explain how this is good for Maine.

Bill Bannon
Brunswick

