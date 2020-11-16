Mr. Norman G. Perreault, 82, of Biddeford, passed away in the early hours of Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at his home.

He was born in Biddeford on October 29, 1938, son of the late Arthur W. and Alice Y. (Bolduc) Perreault. Mr. Perreault attended St. Andre’s school and was part of the graduating class of 1956 from St. Louis High School. That year, he left to serve his country in the United States Coast Guard. He married the love of his life, Claudette Tardif in 1958 at St. Andre Church in Biddeford, and returned from serving in 1960.

A hardworking man, Norman worked for four years with SLS, 13 years with Kidder Press in Dover, New Hampshire, and 16 years with Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as a supervisor and machinist, retiring in 1994. After his retirement, he worked with C P Technologies in Saco for seven more years.

Mr. Perreault was a life member of St. Louis Alumni, and coached Little League and Senior League baseball for 14 years, often umpiring in these leagues as well. He also played men’s softball with Rochambeau and CIO.

He is survived by: his beloved wife, Claudette Perreault of Biddeford; daughter,; Diane Daigneault (Guy) of Biddeford, Denise Barnikow (Robert) of Montrose, Pennsylvania, Joanne Boissonneault (Peter) of Biddeford, and Jocelyn Picard (Ken) of Dayton; two sons, Michael Perreault of Montrose, Pennsylvania, and Donald Perreault (Michelle) of Biddeford; sister, Lorraine Stickney (Walter) of West Baldwin; as well as 23 grandchildren, step-grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Calling hours were to be held on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, Maine. A Private Funeral service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 19 at Hope Memorial Chapel starting at 1 p.m. with burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint James School 25 Graham St., Biddeford, Maine 04005.

