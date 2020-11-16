Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Thur. 11/19 4 p.m. Community Advisory Response Team

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Mon. 11/23 7 p.m. Town Council

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Thur. 11/19 6:30 p.m. Historic District Commission

Thur. 11/19 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Mon. 11/23 6 p.m. Capital Improvement Committee

Tues. 11/24 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Thur. 11/19 3 p.m. Conservation Commission Invasive Species Subcommittee

Mon. 11/23 7 p.m. Town Council

Tues. 11/24 6:30 p.m. Board of Zoning Appeals

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Thur. 11/19 7:30 a.m. Active Living Committee

Thur. 11/19 8 a.m. Appointments Committee

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Thur. 11/19 6:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Committee

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Mon. 11/23 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Tues. 11/24 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Committee

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur. 11/19 7 p.m. Town Council

Tues. 11/24 7 p.m. Harbor and Waterfront Committee

Wed. 11/25 7 p.m. Program Advisory Committee

