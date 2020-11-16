Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
Thur. 11/19 4 p.m. Community Advisory Response Team
Cumberland
Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.
Mon. 11/23 7 p.m. Town Council
Durham
Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.
Thur. 11/19 6:30 p.m. Historic District Commission
Thur. 11/19 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Mon. 11/23 6 p.m. Capital Improvement Committee
Tues. 11/24 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Thur. 11/19 3 p.m. Conservation Commission Invasive Species Subcommittee
Mon. 11/23 7 p.m. Town Council
Tues. 11/24 6:30 p.m. Board of Zoning Appeals
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
Thur. 11/19 7:30 a.m. Active Living Committee
Thur. 11/19 8 a.m. Appointments Committee
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Thur. 11/19 6:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Committee
Pownal
Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.
Mon. 11/23 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Tues. 11/24 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Committee
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Thur. 11/19 7 p.m. Town Council
Tues. 11/24 7 p.m. Harbor and Waterfront Committee
Wed. 11/25 7 p.m. Program Advisory Committee
