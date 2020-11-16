Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Thur.  11/19  4 p.m.  Community Advisory Response Team

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Mon.  11/23  7 p.m.  Town Council

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Thur.  11/19  6:30 p.m.  Historic District Commission

Thur.  11/19  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Mon.  11/23  6 p.m.  Capital Improvement Committee

Tues.  11/24  6:30 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Thur.  11/19  3 p.m.  Conservation Commission Invasive Species Subcommittee

Mon.  11/23  7 p.m.  Town Council

Tues.  11/24  6:30 p.m.  Board of Zoning Appeals

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Thur.  11/19  7:30 a.m.  Active Living Committee

Thur.  11/19  8 a.m.  Appointments Committee

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Thur.  11/19  6:30 p.m.  Economic Development and Sustainability Committee

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Mon.  11/23  7 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Tues.  11/24  6:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Committee

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur.  11/19  7 p.m.  Town Council

Tues.  11/24  7 p.m.  Harbor and Waterfront Committee

Wed.  11/25  7 p.m.  Program Advisory Committee

chebeague island maine, cumberland maine, durham maine, falmouth maine, freeport maine, north yarmouth maine, pownal maine, yarmouth maine
