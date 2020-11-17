Brunswick-based startup SubLocal has launched an app to support restaurants and cafes during the COVID-19 pandemic while offering consumer discounts.

According to a news release: “SubLocal provides small businesses, including newest addition Gelato Fiasco, with the predictable, recurring revenue necessary to navigate the financial uncertainties caused by the pandemic.”

From SubLocal.us, users select a monthly subscription to a local café or restaurant, pre-pay for the month, and redeem the subscription code at the point of purchase. The concept is similar to a gift certificate but includes technological convenience and discounts on customers’ normal purchases. For example, according to SubLocal, Gelato Fiasco offers a $35 monthly subscription that purchases 20 coffees, representing a 30% savings and a $25 gelato subscription that purchases seven treat-sized dishes.

“Small businesses are like households,” said SubLocal founder Reilly Kons in the release, “their income is spent on the next month’s expenses, and rainy-day funds are small. Imagine what difference it would make if you had access to all of your month’s income at the beginning of the month – you could plan out your expenses and cover any unexpected bills.

“COVID-19 is the longest rainy day many of our favorite local businesses have weathered. I built SubLocal to support them, and to help their loyal customers continue to patronize them.”

SubLocal’s app went live at the end of October.

Founded in September 2020 with the app live at the end of October, SubLocal is celebrating a major partnership with Gelato Fiasco as of Nov. 10.

“We’re excited to partner with SubLocal to offer this cool technology to our customers,” said Mitch Newlin, general manager of Gelato Fiasco retail. “We especially love that the program makes it super easy to give a coffee or gelato subscription as a holiday gift.”

Participating businesses can be found at www.sublocal.us. Consumers can scan the QR code in participating stores to sign up directly. The app requires a phone number and credit card.

