BIDDEFORD – Virginia E. Butler, 96, of Pool Street, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at her residence, after a long illness.

She was born in Lynn, Massachusetts, July 19, 1924, the daughter of Ralph and Doris Johnson Eldridge.

Virginia graduated from Lynn Classical High School.

She was first employed by a catering business and then worked at General Electric, as a Final Assemblist for autopilots for B-29 bombers during World War II.

She and her husband worked at their logging business and she then traveled extensively with her husband as he worked all over the country doing highway construction.

Virginia enjoyed all kinds of crafts, sewing, rug hooking, quilts, cross stitch, crocheting, making her own stencils, and oil painting.

She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Annette Chapter # 184 of Saco and she attended the Oak Ridge Bible Church in Biddeford.

She was predeceased by her husband, Charles L. Butler in 2010.

Survivors include a son, Charles L. Butler Jr. of Biddeford, a daughter, Judith M. Donaldson and husband Norman of Biddeford, two granddaughters, Rebecca Rapp and husband Ricky of Ohio and Laura Donaldson of Biddeford and four great-grandchildren, Alexis, Lillie, Caleb and Jared.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Deering Park, Section.

Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco, are entrusted with her services.

Guest Book