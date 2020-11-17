BANGOR — Police said Tuesday that they’re investigating the death of a man in Bangor that appears to be connected to an apartment fire.
The fire took place in the evening of Nov. 12, police said. Responders found the body of Christopher Pickering, 46, who lived in the building, they said.
The fire came from the first floor of the apartment building, police said. Police said the results of an autopsy for Pickering were still pending on Tuesday.
Police said one member of the Bangor Police Department was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation because of the fire.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
News
South Portland school superintendent announces pending departure
-
College
College notebook: Wichita State coach resigns after misconduct probe
-
Election 2020
Deadlocked board in key Michigan county fails to certify vote totals by deadline
-
Election 2020
Trump fires top security official who refuted his claims that election was rigged
-
Nation & World
States tightening anti-virus restrictions amid case surge