Maine College of Art graduate and former Portland resident Edwige Charlot has joined the board of directors of the New England Foundation for the Arts, which serves as a regional partner for the National Endowment for the Arts, state arts agencies across the region and private foundations. Charlot, an artist and designer, is director of Community Learning at the Alliance of Artist Communities in Providence, Rhode Island.

A Haitian and French immigrant artist, she has worked at MECA and Creative Portland, and was a founding member of the Portland Global Shapers, an initiative of the World Economic Forum, and an advisor of the People of Color Fund at the Maine Community Foundation. She also worked at the Emily Tremaine Foundation and AS220, a community arts organization in Providence.

Charlot earned her bachelor’s degree in printmaking from Maine College of Art. She has been an artist in residence at Tides Institute & Museum of Art in Eastport, the Quimby Colony and MECA. She lives in Providence with her son and partner.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous