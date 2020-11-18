BRADENTON, Fla. – On Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, Marsha Croteau Kroll, loving wife to Thomas Kroll and mother of Tommy, Deborah, and Chad passed away unexpectedly at the age of 77 in Bradenton, Fla.

Marsha was born in Auburn to Edna Croteau. She attended school in Auburn at Edward Little high.

Marsha was hard working, selfless, strong willed and passionate. She was an excellent cook, and loved Maine and its seafood. She was down to earth and loved outdoor life. On July 20, 1963 she married Thomas Kroll and they spent the last 57 years together.

Besides their lovely children there are seven wonderful grandchildren, Megan, Ahnika, Everett, Jillian, Samuel, Abigail, and Paige. Additionally, her six siblings, Jolene, Jackie, Margo, Joe, Jimmy, and Jeffery were very close to her heart.

Marsha dedicated her personal life to her family. Every life decision was always determined by what was good for her family. Her second passion was politics. She had a sixth sense for fairness and morality. That guided her outlook when she considered where this country that she loved was going. All who knew her will miss her.

No funeral planned.

