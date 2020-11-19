FREEPORT — Freeport Town Hall closed Nov. 18, following the potential exposure of a municipal employee to COVID-19, according to an announcement on the town’s website.

The employee who may have been exposed is not experiencing any symptoms and, as of Thursday evening, was waiting for test results, according to Freeport Town Manager Peter Joseph.

Joseph said town officials became aware Wednesday of the employee’s possible exposure to a family member who has contracted COVID-19. No one else in the office is being mandated by the town to get tested, but officials are erring on the side of caution and the Town Hall will remain closed until further notice.

Employees who usually work onsite are working remotely. Online services are available at freeportmaine.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: