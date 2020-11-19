Habyll is the moniker of Westbrook-based musician Jeremy Harmon. Harmon, who grew up in Portland’s Deering neighborhood, has been playing music since he was 6 years old and has mastered several instruments.
“Letter to Dad,” released as a single in August, was written a year after Harmon lost his father to cancer. “It’s an emotional song, but it keeps an upbeat and positive feel,” Harmon said about the track.
Habyll also released a full-length self-titled album earlier this year.
Here’s “Letter to Dad:”
