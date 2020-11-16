Joe K. Walsh & Celia Woodsmith

7:30 p.m. Friday. Camden Opera House, 29 Elm St., free to stream, donations accepted. Camden Opera House Facebook page.

Roots? Check! Americana? Check! Blues? Check! You’ll also hear terrific vocals, along with plenty of mandolin and guitar, during a performance by Joe K. Walsh and Celia Woodsmith. Stream it for free on the Camden Opera House Facebook page, but donations to its Community Arts Fund are very much appreciated.

Elton John & Billy Joel: Face to Face Tribute

7 & 9 p.m. Saturday. Jonathan’s, 92 Bourne Lane, Ogunquit, $27.50 to $68.50. jonathansogunquit.com.

If you’re in the mood for a melody at nine o’clock on a Saturday (or at 7 p.m. for that matter), join the crowd shuffling into Jonathan’s for a night of Billy Joel and Elton John tunes, in tribute to the two superstars. Bill Connors will be performing as Elton John, and Ben Eramo will handle Billy Joel duties. There will be two pianos on stage, and you can expect 176 keys to be blazing as the hits keep coming.

The Boneheads

7 p.m. Saturday. Streaming from Portland House of Music, free, donations accepted. portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Kick up your heels and cut a rug in your own living room as you stream a night of tunes from roots act The Boneheads. The show will be streamed from Portland House of Music, and you’ll hear Bob Colwell on keys and vocals, Scott Eliot on bass, guitar and vocals, Dickie-Doo Hollis on drums and vocals, and Steve Jones on guitar and vocals. They’ve been at it for nearly three decades, so expect a polished yet rollicking performance. The band will be playing ’60s hits for this show as a tie-in to the screening of “WBCN and the American Revolution,” which is part of this year’s virtual Maine Jewish Film Festival.

