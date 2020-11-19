Eleven retired employees have filed a class-action lawsuit against the University of Maine System, asking the court to block a planned switch in their health insurance.

The plaintiffs say the switch from a group benefits plan to a Medicare exchange is a violation of their contractual rights and that the new plans will be more expensive and less comprehensive. They are seeking to represent a class of an estimated 2,900 retired employees, spouses and dependents. They filed their complaint Thursday in Cumberland County Superior Court.

“Filing this lawsuit was not the route we wanted to take but this was the route the University of Maine System’s Board of Trustees pushed us into,” Jim McClymer, associate professor of physics and president of the faculty unions, said. “We have retirees, who under their new plans, can no longer afford the prescriptions they need to stay alive, and others who are making the tough choices to stop taking one medication so they can afford another at a cost of their own health. This change in plan violates the contract and the promise the University of Maine System made with its retirees, and we will now pursue our rights in the courts.”

Chancellor Dannel Malloy wrote a letter to lawmakers in September that said no retiree or family member will lose health benefits as a result of the change. He also highlighted the anticipated annual savings of $2.5 million, which comes amid flat state appropriations for the UMaine System in the coming fiscal year and $80 million in unplanned pandemic-related expenses and lost revenues since March, offset by just $8.5 million in federal coronavirus relief aid.

“While the transition to the exchange was driven primarily by a desire to expand choice for our retirees and maintain their benefits without undue burden to them, it is similarly important that we be prudent stewards of the constrained public resources available to us in our operations,” Malloy wrote.

Spokesman Dan Demeritt said Wednesday the system would not comment on the litigation. But he also said more than half of the plan participants — 1,556 eligible retirees and spouses — have already signed up for the new plans. Former employees will receive up to $2,100 to cover premiums or other expenses, and their spouses and eligible dependents will receive $800.

“Insurance is a complicated business and we understand the uncertainty among retirees,” Demeritt wrote in an email. “Benefits specialists are holding hundreds of appointments per week to help our former employees and their spouses choose the right plan for their circumstances. The University of Maine System is also engaging an independent insurance ombudsman to assist retirees with the transition and to provide progress reports to the Board.”

Lawmakers and retirees raised concerns earlier this fall about the change being made during the COVID-19 pandemic and without input from or communication with those former employees or the unions. They also questioned the impact of moving to a system where retirees will have to file for reimbursement of health care costs after paying upfront. The current group plan expires at the end of December.

The Associated Faculties of the Universities of Maine, which has faculty unions across the system, and other Maine Education Association units have also filed grievances over the issue. The system’s human resources head has previously said retirees are not covered by unions and the system was not obligated to negotiate the change.

