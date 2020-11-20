PORTLAND — Maine Medical Center is further reducing visiting hours in the wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases across the state.

Under the new rules, patients in critical care can have two visitors daily between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. All other adult patients can have one visitor a day between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Patients in outpatient surgery, procedural and diagnostic areas should arrange for drop-off and pick-up unless special assistance is needed. People accompanying those patients may not wait in those areas if they live locally, nor are they allowed to wait in the emergency room.

Pediatric patients may be accompanied by two parents or guardians.

Patients who need support for mobility or to communicate with hospital staff are allowed an adult escort.

Visitor rules are unchanged at The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital, pediatrics or obstetrics.

“We understand that support from families is an important piece of healing for our patients,” Maine Medical Center President Jeff Sanders said. “Our goal is to balance that need for family connection with the importance of reducing density in the hospital to keep all of our patients and care team members safe.”

MMC is continues to screen all care team members, patients and visitors for COVID-19, requires universal masking in its facilities and encourages social distancing and hand hygiene.

