RANGELEY — A missing Virginia woman has been reunited with her family and a convicted violent sex offender arrested due to a combined effort by law enforcement agencies.

According to a U.S. Border Patrol news release, agents at the Rangeley Border Patrol Station received a tip Thursday from an off-duty warden with the Maine Warden Service regarding two suspicious subjects seen near a remote forested area in the northwestern part of the state.

Agents went to the area and tracked the subjects, eventually encountering Brandan Manley, 21, and a woman. Record checks revealed the woman having an active alert out of Virginia as a missing and endangered person, and Manley to be a convicted violent sex offender and fugitive from Virginia, with an extraditable warrant for failing to register as a sex offender.

Manley was arrested and the woman taken into custody for her safety.

Both were then transported to the Rangeley Border Patrol Station. There, detectives from the Maine Sexual Assault Forensic Examiner Program interviewed the woman, and she was later reunited with her family.

“Significant arrests of violent criminals like this are great examples of how our partnerships with local and state agencies are imperative to the safety and security of our communities and our nation,” acting Chief Patrol Agent Jason Schneider said in the news release. “We hope we have provided relief and comfort to the victim and her family with her safe return home.”

Manley’s warrant was confirmed as active, and he was turned over to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for extradition to Virginia.

