ATLANTA — Thousands of people jammed roads for miles in Atlanta on Sunday to try to get boxes of food and gift cards donated by entertainer Tyler Perry.
Tyler Perry Studios said they had enough boxes of canned vegetables and $25 gift cards for 5,000 families to drive through and pick up.
The studio said it was out of food by 10 a.m. Sunday.
The line started forming Saturday and at one point stretched for 5 miles south of downtown Atlanta, media outlets reported.
Volunteers in protective equipment were handing out the food and gift cards.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Maine Forecast
Rainy Monday, cold Tuesday, unsettled for Thanksgiving
-
Nation & World
Biden expected to nominate Blinken as secretary of state
-
Forecaster Sports
Fall sports season left some questions
-
Election 2020
Trump’s legal team cried vote fraud, but courts found none
-
Nation & World
Ethiopia warns civilians of ‘no mercy’ in Tigray offensive
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.