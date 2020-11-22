SOUTH PORTLAND – James “Jim” Joseph Lannon, 75, died on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Maine Medical Center.

Jim was born on Dec. 1, 1944, in Charlestown, Mass., the son of the late James Joseph and Rose (Gillen) Lannon. He grew up in Chelsea, Mass., where he attended school, graduating in 1964. In 1968, he married his wife, Rose Reynolds, with whom he shared 52 years.

Jim and Rose eventually moved their family to Maine where they built the family home. Jim became a sailor and enjoyed the solitude of the sea. Most recently, his days were spent sitting on the porch of his home, where he was happiest, watching ships arrive and depart through the ship channel.

Jim is survived by his wife, Rose Lannon of South Portland; two daughters, Paula Birmingham and her husband Steve of South Portland, Kelly Lannon of Portland, a son, Jim Lannon of Portland; four grandchildren, Owen and Katherine Worden, and Jack and Colin Lannon.

Visiting hours will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 673 Stevens Ave., Portland. A burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Portland. Following state mandates, and to keep all in attendance safe, face masks are required. For those who are not able to attend the Mass, it will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/conroytullywalker. To view Jim’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jim’s memory to

St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital,

501 St. Jude Place,

Memphis, TN 38105

