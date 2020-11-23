SACO — Registration for Northern York County Toys for Tots — which collects new, unwrapped toys for children in Old Orchard Beach, Saco, Biddeford, Lyman, the Kennebunks, Arundel, Buxton, Dayton, Limington, and Hollis — closes Dec. 8.

Then, through the generosity of donors, the items will be distributed to families on Dec. 15 and 16, from a storefront at the Shops at Biddeford Crossing, off Route 111 in Biddeford.

This year, organizers say they have had the average number of signups to date, but given the coronavirus and uncertainties in the economy, that could change.

“We’re expecting (the number) could be more, and we have a lot more teens this year,” said Leo Menard.

And, he said, items for teens are often hard to come by.

Good Shephard Parish, which is joining the effort to help the Northern York County Toys for Tots campaign (also called Saco Toys for Tots) by placing collection boxes in parish churches, also noted the most needed items are for teens and for newborns.

“Gifts like sporting goods, makeup, jewelry, watches, crafts, educational games, cameras, LEGO sets, video gaming systems, headphones, hair accessories, movies, and board games for teens, and items for newborn to two-year-old children, like crib mobiles, walkers, jump ups and educational toys,” are needed, said Roman Catholic Diocese of Maine spokesman Dave Guthro. He said parishioners and community members are encouraged to place new, unwrapped toys in collection boxes in the parish churches to help children in need.

In addition to the toy collection boxes, those who wish may buy items online through Amazon Wishlist or You Give Goods, both linked on the Saco Toys for Tots Facebook page. Menard noted that the items will be shipped to Diana Mills, who is one of the Toys for Tots coordinators.

Those who prefer to make a financial donation may do so by sending a check to Coordinator Tina Wilson at: Saco Toys for Tots, attn.: Tina Wilson, P.O. Box 235, Saco, ME 04072

Families requesting toys must register online for Toys for Tots at: https://saco-me.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/request-toys.aspx.

Those who sign up for toys for their children will be given a specific time to show up. They will be required to wear a mask, sanitize their hands, and fewer numbers of individuals will be let in together than in previous years, said Menard. Personal shoppers will assist, and items will be arranged by age group.

Distribution begins at 9 a.m. on Dec. 15 and the site will remain open until 7 p.m. to accommodate working families. On December 16, distribution is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In 2019, the Northern York County Toys for Tots program distributed 8,351 toys; 1,389 children received help from the program.

Menard said each year, 40 percent of those who sign up are new to the program. He said personal circumstances change, which sometimes means people who have donated in the past may find themselves receiving gifts for their kids.

Each child will receive eight to 10 items, Menard said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: