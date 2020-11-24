Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap, who gained a high profile as the state’s top election official but must step down because of term limits, said Tuesday he is running to be the state’s next auditor.

The Democrat from Old Town has most recently served four consecutive two-year terms as secretary of state. He is prevented by law from seeking another term in that office.

If elected by the Legislature, which chooses the state auditor, he would replace the outgoing auditor, Pola Buckley, who has served two consecutive four-year terms and is also term limited.

State lawmakers will vote on both Buckley’s and Dunlap’s successors when they convene in Augusta early on Dec. 2.

As the state’s top election official, Dunlap presided over a recent election that featured record levels of voter participation and about half of all voters using the state’s absentee ballot system in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

He said he had been approached by several people over the last summer who suggested he run for the auditor’s post but he shrugged it off until Buckley also suggested he run.

“It’s an important job,” Dunlap said in an interview Tuesday, ” even though it doesn’t have the same glitz and glam as secretary of state and attorney general. And frankly, no offense, but not having six media interviews a day will be a nice relief.”

Dunlap was speaking by phone from his home, as his Augusta office was closed for cleaning after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Dunlap said he was feeling well, but that he and others would be tested for the virus later Tuesday because they were considered close contacts of the infected employee.

Buckley’s state salary for 2019 was $118,326 while Dunlap as secretary of state was paid $110,600 in 2019, according to Maine Open Checkbook, the state’s online financial disclosure portal.

The secretary of state is one of the state’s three “constitutional officers,” which also includes the state attorney general and the state treasurer. These offices are spelled out in the state’s constitution and are elected by a joint convention of the Maine House and Senate.

The state auditor is an office that was created by law in 1883 to review the state’s financial statements and federal expenditures. The position has a lower public profile role than secretary of state but plays the essential role of auditing state government spending.

The law requires the auditor be a licensed certified public accountant or a college graduate with at least six years of experience as an accountant or auditor, with no less than five years of auditing experience and at least four years of supervisory experience. The law also allows a person, who is not qualified to serve in the post to be elected by the Legislature, if they become qualified within nine months of being elected.

Dunlap said he is not currently a certified public accountant but would become one and test for licensure within the time required. So far, he is the only announced candidate for the auditor’s post. The Republican and Democratic caucuses in the Legislature will select their candidates for the post when they meet Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Democrats hold 80 seats in the 151-seat House and 22 seats in the 35-seat Senate, so they are expected to control which candidates will be selected to replace both Buckley and Dunlap on Dec. 2.

