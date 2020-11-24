NEW GLOUCESTER — The election of six residents to a charter commission will take place at the next regularly scheduled town meeting, the Board of Selectmen voted Monday night.

The question of whether to create a charter commission was approved by voters 1,922 to 1,580 at the Nov. 3 election. The charter commission is comprised of six residents elected by secret ballot and three people appointed by the Selectboard, per state law. The Selectboard appointees do not have to be town residents and only one can be a municipal officer.

The Selectboard has 30 days after the secret ballot election to make the appointments.

Once formed, the commission has one year to submit a proposed charter and final report to the Selectboard before it can go to voters for final approval.

In her motion, Selectboard member Linda Chase said she expected the next regularly scheduled town meeting to be next summer.

