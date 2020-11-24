WINDHAM — A Standish man was arrested Monday in an alleged armed robbery that took place at the Windham Walmart parking lot, according to a press release from the Windham Police Department.

Officers responded to a call about 12:45 p.m. Monday about an armed robbery and arrested Matthew Allen Jones, 36, of Standish, shortly after.

The victim met Jones in the Walmart parking lot to finalize a transaction set up on an online buy/sell website. Jones displayed a firearm and took the property under threat of violence, Capt. Bill Andrew said.

Jones was charged with robbery and taken to Cumberland County Jail.

