WINDHAM — A Standish man was arrested Monday in an alleged armed robbery that took place at the Windham Walmart parking lot, according to a press release from the Windham Police Department.
Officers responded to a call about 12:45 p.m. Monday about an armed robbery and arrested Matthew Allen Jones, 36, of Standish, shortly after.
The victim met Jones in the Walmart parking lot to finalize a transaction set up on an online buy/sell website. Jones displayed a firearm and took the property under threat of violence, Capt. Bill Andrew said.
Jones was charged with robbery and taken to Cumberland County Jail.
